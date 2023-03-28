What should the animal transporter cleaning area look like?

Ideally the washing area has separate entrances and exits so that cleaned trailers don’t come into contact with dirty trailers. Alarge, covered area consisting of several washing stations should be provided. The washing stations should be separated from each other to ensure that no contamination occurs. The floor areas must be closed and waterproof. The dirty wash water must be drained off in a way that eliminates the transmission of diseases.

The livestock trailers will dry much faster in a closed washing facility. Using a hot water high-pressure cleaner shortens the drying time even more as hot water dries faster. If large vehicles need to be cleaned often, it could be worthwhile to invest in stationary high-pressure cleaners with efficient high-pressure pumps and a hot-water steam generator.