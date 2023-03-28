Transporting fish: Keep vehicles clean

In addition to cleaning the animals‘ transport containers, thoroughly clean the transport vehicles at regular intervals inside and out is important. This applies both to open box vehicles and to tank and container vehicles.

In larger facilities where lots of transport vehicles are cleaned, it may make sense to operate a commercial vehicle cleaning system. An alternative is to install a stationary high-pressure washer at a wash station. The unit can be operated with cold or hot water and can be used by several people simultaneously. Thanks to the individual configuration and the wide range of accessories, the device can be adapted to the user’s needs with ease.

The use of hot water already has the effect of reducing germs. If necessary, disinfectant can also be applied with a high-pressure washer in low-pressure mode to disinfect a fish transport vehicle both inside and out.