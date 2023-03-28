Cleaning agricultural machinery and implements

Agricultural machinery and implements are often one of the biggest investments in an agricultural business. This makes regular cleaning all the more important as this helps to maintain the function and value of tractors, power harrows and other similar machinery. This prevents having to fork out for breakdowns and repairs, and improves the condition of the machines and implements.

Cleaning agricultural machinery and implements

Concrete reasons for excellent cleanliness

Cleaning is never going to be the main bread winner in agricultural work, particularly during high season. Nevertheless, there are solid reasons for cleaning agricultural machinery and implements regularly.

Maintaining the function and value of agricultural machinery and implements through thorough cleaning

Agricultural machinery and implements are designed to be used consistently and are constantly exposed to the elements, including rough weather, dirt, and dust. Regular cleaning therefore is necessary to prevent deep-seated dirt from damaging the equipment. In addition, damage to any equipment that may be hidden under dirt can be spotted early on and then repaired. This way, it’s possible to significantly reduce maintenance and servicing costs.

Break the chain of infection, and protect groundwater

In addition, cleaning agricultural machinery and implements after use in the field can break the chain of infection so that pests are not carried from one field to the next. Livestock transporters should also be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent pathogens from being transmitted between animals. In the case of special agricultural attachments such as sprayers, there are additional legal requirements that must be met to protect groundwater.

Occupational safety and employee protection

Cleaning the inside of a tractor or harvester cab regularly is also important with regards to occupational health. Removing fine dust and dirt particles improves the air quality for employees and prevents damage to electrics and hydraulics. Clean windows also ensure a higher quality of work and a more efficient operation.

Cleaning duties for agricultural machinery and implements

Cleaning pathways and yards
Farm store cleaning
Field sprayer external cleaning
Cleaning animal and livestock transporters
Header image digitisation in agriculture

Suitable products for your area of application

Cleaning attachments regularly makes an important contribution to their maintenance, both for their function and value. At the same time, the chain of infection is broken so that pests are not carried from one field to the next.

Livestock trucks need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent pathogens from being transmitted.

 

BACK TO OVERVIEW
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India