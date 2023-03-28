While the field sprayer’s automatic internal wash is running, while the internal cleaning of the crop protection sprayer is done automatically, the farmer or contractor has to do the external cleaning themselves. Once the spraying process is finished, you need to find an overgrown area where the cleaning of the crop protection sprayer can take place before leaving the field. This ensures that residues of the crop protection agent do not drip down when driving to the next field or farm and enter the sewage system as a product entry. If cleaning in the field is not possible, the field sprayer should be cleaned at least once a day.