Pig breeding: protection against illnesses

Regular cleaning and disinfection of the pigsty reduces the amount of germs and prevents illnesses from spreading from pigsty to pigsty. Pig farming hygiene is an important step towards preventing animal diseases like African swine fever. It affects wild and domestic animals and is fatal.

Foot and Mouth Disease is also very infectious. It causes severe economic consequences in an event of an outbreak. To avoid an outbreak pigsties, as well as equipment and machines that come into contact with the animals must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

It is also important to take hygiene into account when transporting pigs. Ensuring cleanliness throughout the entire journey prevents the transmission of pathogens between animals and humans. This is further supported by professional cleaning equipment and cleaning routines. Maintaining high cleanliness standards reduce the likelihood of an outbreak.