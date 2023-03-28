Cleaning helps prevent foot and mouth disease

Preventing and controlling foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a task that concerns farmers and veterinarians worldwide. It is a dangerous infectious disease that primarily affects cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. Wild animals such as deer and roe deer can also contract foot and mouth disease, as can wild boar.

Foot and mouth disease is highly contagious and one of the animal diseases that has the greatest economic impact worldwide. That is why it is so important to take all possible measures to prevent foot and mouth disease – and to effectively control the disease in the event of an outbreak. In the prevention and at the end of an outbreak, it is the hygiene in barns, on the farm and during the transport of animals that plays a key role.

Foot and mouth disease cannot affect humans, but barn and transport staff can contribute to the spread of the virus and need to adhere to the hygiene rules.