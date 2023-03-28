Cleaning schedule

To prevent germs from being spread from one animal to the next, a thorough clean of the entire milking house and milking area is recommended after each milking shift.

A high-pressure cleaner should be used to clean the rotary milking parlour and also the waiting area and the drive paths. Tiled walls, tiled floors and lots of stainless-steel materials in both the technology and barn equipment create the best conditions for fast and thorough cleaning. When cleaning, special attention needs to be paid to the milking equipment and other milking system parts that come into contact with dirt.

Several times a week, suitable cleaning agents should also be applied with the foam lance to break infection chains and remove all residues. There are different milking parlour cleaners available. Alkaline cleaners effectively remove faecal, protein, milk and grease residues. Acidic cleaners are suitable against lime scale, rust, urine deposits.