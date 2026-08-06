PressurePro Surface Cleaner, acidic RM 93 Agri, 10l
Acid surface cleaner for milk parlours, milk rooms and stables. Removes even the most stubborn deposits, such as limescale, minerals and rust. Corrosion inhibitors preserve stable fixtures.
The thick consistency of our acidic PressurePro Surface Cleaner RM 93 Agri is specially adapted to the cleaning requirements of milking parlours and dairies on farms. Viscous, the cleaner adheres to the milking equipment, frames, joints and crevices. Inorganic deposits such as limescale, rust, milkstone and urine scale are removed effortlessly, the risk of animals slipping on walking and standing surfaces is reduced. RM 93 Agri is safe for use on stainless steel, tiles and plastics – ideally, and to reduce potential pathogens, alternate with Kärcher's alkaline PressurePro foam cleaner RM 91 Agri.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,4
Product
- Removes the most stubborn, inorganic deposits of limescale, rust, minerals and milkstone
- Completely biodegradable
- Excellent material compatibility, does not corrode steel, plastic, stainless steel or tile surfaces
- No negative impact on slurry channels or biogas plants
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 13/21-42kW
- HWE 860
Application areas
- Stable facilities, milk parlours, milk rooms
- Floor and surface cleaning
- Sanitary facilities