Comprehensive dairy and cattle farming hygiene measures

Hygiene is an essential part of biosecurity in dairy and cattle farming. The correct cleaning processes around birthing and rearing sensitive calves in the barn, along the feed supply chain as well as in the milking parlour play an important role. Learn the essentials and which cleaning technique is best suited to each case.

Cleaning to achieve dairy and cattle hygiene on the farm

Hygiene in cattle farming: from biosecurity to economic efficiency

Cleanliness in dairy and beef farming protects the animals' well-being and increases profitability. In order for cows to achieve a good lifetime output, the environment must be hygienic right from the birth of the calf. Hygiene is also particularly important in the sensitive milking area of dairy cattle, as this is the border between animal husbandry and food.

In addition, maintaining a high level of hygiene in stables reduces health risks and helps to reduce the cost of medicines. This is especially true for the prevention and control of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease. Cleanliness in the barn and on the farm premises plays a central role in keeping it at bay. Professional cleaning equipment and routines help break infection chains and reduce the likelihood of disease outbreaks.
However, cleaning should not only focus on the barn and calf enclosure. The cleanliness of animal transporters and silos also plays an important role in ensuring animal health. A holistic view and consistently controlling hygiene in all areas of cattle and dairy farming can prevent loss of performance and health problems in the animals.

Cleaning tasks in dairy and cattle farming

Kärcher: Cowshed cleaning in dairy cow and cattle farming
Cleaning a milking parlour
Cleaning a calf enclosure with a Kärcher pressure washer
Preventing foot-and-mouth disease through cleaning
Cleaning livestock transporters
Silo cleaning
Cleaning agricultural machines and tools
Cleaning farming warehouses
Cleaning a biogas plant
Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels
Header image digitalisation in agriculture

Suitable products for your area of application

Professional cleaning equipment and products as well as the right procedure help to clean stalls in dairy and cattle farming.

Regularly cleaning the milking parlour is crucial to maintain necessary hygiene conditions along the entire production chain.

 

The correct cleaning processes around the birth and keeping of sensitive calves play an important role in dairy and cattle farming.

Livestock trucks should be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent transmission of pathogens.

Thorough and regular silo cleaning with high-pressure cleaners and wet and dry vacuums prevents pathogens from reaching the animals through the feed.

Comprehensive cleaning is necessary to maintain the value and function of high-quality agricultural machinery and implements.

Cleanliness in agricultural storage facilities ensures that animal health is not endangered by pathogens such as mould or mycotoxins.

In order to use solar power efficiently and to keep the electricity yield as high as possible, regular cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems is recommended.

