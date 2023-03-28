From the age of two to eight weeks, cows are kept in groups in pens. The size of these pens depends on the space required, which in turn depends on the age of the animals in a group.

When the oldest group leaves and their pen becomes vacant, the other groups each move up to the next largest pen. This rehousing then offers the opportunity to clean the pens.

Between rehousing, a pen can be cleaned completely or partially as needed, for example, to allow for repairs. For this, however, the pen needs to be completely empty.