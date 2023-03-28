The key to preventing animal disease: Biosecurity

Once an epizootic disease has broken out, the consequences are severe. Therefore, livestock farmers ought to focus on prevention. The key to this is biosecurity - a task that extends from the planning of operating facilities and conduct of employees to meticulous cleaning with suitable equipment.

To successfully prevent outbreak of animal disease, the first thing to do is to check how the farm is organised. For example, who has access to the premises and barns, where are vehicles allowed to drive, stop and load or unload, where and how are feed and operating supplies stored? How is good hygiene maintained? Do you use written plans and instructions, implement control by supervisors, check fences, doors and gates, or use cameras and security staff? Here are starting points to ensure compliance with your hygiene regulations.

Hygiene measures on a farm need to be inspected. This is because a high level of biosecurity requires proper cleaning and disinfection of the barns and all equipment and machinery which come into contact with animals. Cleaning may need to carried out in the barn units and associated rooms, for example by strictly separating them into a ‘dirty’ zone and a ‘clean’ zone.

The final step is documenting all your measures as this is transparent and traceable. It also provides an overview to keep cleaning efforts manageable - even with high biosecurity standards and therefore ensure the best possible protection of the animals on the farm.