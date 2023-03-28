Fish farm cleaning

To ensure a steady supply of seafood, there is an ever-increasing focus on fish farming as well as on farming crustaceans and co. alongside commercial fishing. Both sectors have one thing in common: cleaning and disinfection are of fundamental importance.

Cleaning and disinfecting on a fish farm

Popular foods from the fish farm

Seafood such as fish, shrimp, lobster & co. are popular foods worldwide. Fish consumption alone reached a record 20.5 kilograms per capita in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). In addition to the traditional catching of wild fish or crustaceans, fish farming exists to help supply the world's population with extra seafood. In all areas of a fish farm, cleaning and disinfection are very important throughout the whole process - from breeding to transport within the facilities.

Cleaning tasks in fishery

Aquafarming
Cleaning in commercial fishing
Cleaning during fish transportation

Suitable products for your area of application

Cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the fish farm is important to ensure proper hygiene. This includes tanks and basins for hatching, fattening, and rearing fish, shrimp, or lobster.

Using high-pressure cleaning tools on fish farms is very advantageous. Both mobile equipment and stationary equipment can be used very effectively.

Containers and vehicles for fish transportation can be cleaned conveniently and efficiently with the right cleaning solutions.

