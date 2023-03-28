Cleaning in commercial fishing
Whether it’s by using portable equipment in the harbour or by using stationary systems on factory ships – high-pressure cleaning is very important in commercial fishing. The production chain in this sector is long. It starts with fishing and passes through numerous stages until the fish is consumed by the end customer, meaning disinfection and cleaning in capture fisheries always have top priority for impeccable food safety.
Requirements for cleaning in commercial fishing
The methods of traditional fishing in lakes, rivers and the sea are diverse and depend on the type of animals to be caught, for example fishing rods, nets, landing nets and fish traps all have their place. Natural conditions are an additional factor in the choice of method. Is the water freshwater or saltwater? Is the bed made up of mud, sand, or stones? While fishing rods are used for small-scale fishing, landing nets and fish traps are used for catching lobsters, crabs and the like, and nets of all kinds are used for deep-sea fishing on a large scale. This is because fishing is also subject to increased automation. The production chain in commercial fishing is long, consist of several stages from catch to consumer, and food safety is always the top priority throughout. The first step, at the fishing itself, has particular cleaning requirements to ensure safety standards are met.
Cleaning in commercial fishing: Using high pressure for nets, boats and so on
In commercial fishing, cleaning the equipment used daily is not just a matter of optics. Impeccable hygiene is just as important as maintaining the equipment, not least to get a better catch.
Remove debris and clean nets, ropes and fish traps
Weirs or lobster traps are usually cone-shaped constructions made of net material, which are placed on the bottom of the water. Fish trap cleaning usually happens after each use, because they are in the water for a long time and it is therefore likely that deposits form on them. This also applies to the thick ropes which the traps are lowered into the water on.
This isn’t only a matter of hygiene. The fish traps are stocked with bait made from dead fish. Seeing as lobsters have very good eyes, they see the bait better when there is no debris on the fish traps. To clean them and remove the debris properly, a hot water pressure washer could be a suitable option. A water jet that can be heated up to 155 ° C means that the deposits are removed but ensures that germs are significantly reduced. Additionally, cleaning agents aren’t required at such high temperatures for the most part.
Advantages of hot water high-pressure cleaners
Cleaning with hot water: High-pressure cleaners clean even better at a constant pressure. Alongside improved results and faster cleaning and drying times, hot water high-pressure cleaners also have a measurable germ-reducing effect. When the steam stage is used, even delicate surfaces can be gently cleaned with temperatures of up to 155 °C. Furthermore, the machines allow for a reduction in the working pressure, the time required and the volume of cleaning agent that is used. This means that cleaning with hot water offers a number of advantages and various possibilities for optimising the cleaning process.
Cleaning in commercial fishing: Loosening algae and encrustations on boats
On boats and ships, there are usually a few unavoidable cleaning tasks at the end of the day. Clearing the deck of the day’s mess, including fish remains, bycatch or dirt from baskets and fish traps is just one example. This is another case in which cleaning with the hot water pressure washer is ideal for getting everything clean and hygienic. The outer hull of a boat or ship is also ideally cleaned regularly (although this doesn’t need to be done daily). Over time, algae, plankton, mussels and other encrusted grime settle on the hull. Removing these with a pressure washer, helps to maintain the value of the boats and ships, and also maintains efficient fuel consumption over time. Boats and ships are usually taken to a dry dock for this purpose.
Cleaning in commercial fishing: Sweeping pathways and entrances after loading
Back on land, day’s catch is unloaded and taken to nearby transporters or cold stores. This usually results in a certain amount of waste. In the evening, for example, there will be scraps of paper or pieces of foil from packaging on the jetty or on the floor of the warehouse. For cleaning the paths to the boat or ship and around the shed or warehouse, an industrial sweeper such as a vacuum sweeper works well. This quickly, conveniently and thoroughly removes, coarse dirt residues as well as dust.
Stationary high-pressure cleaning equipment for factory ships
In addition to smaller fishing boats, the large deep-sea fishing vessels, also called catching and processing vessels or factory ships, are becoming increasingly important. They carry a complete equipment inventory on board for both immediate and end-consumer processing of their catch on the high seas. That is, everything needed for cutting up, gutting, and filleting the fish, packaging it and freezing it directly on board.
On these ships, cleaning of fishing gear is required at the end of each day, as there is a risk of bacteria and contaminants being introduced at various stages of the processing. Due to the size of the vessels and the high hygiene requirements, stationary pressure washers are the obvious choice for these vessels. They can be operated with cold or hot water. Another advantage is that the units can be adapted to the user’s needs through individual configuration and a wide range of accessories. If units are needed for cleaning at different locations on the ships, it is advisable to install several fixed tapping points. A piping system and the aid of a central supply unit means that the stationary units can then be operated at different locations by several users at the same time. Another advantage of stationary high-pressure washers is that the equipment, such as guns, foam nozzles, etc., always remains in the same area. This means that, there is no risk of cross-contamination via dirty wheels or hoses compared to mobile equipment. This also saves time, because cleaning mobile commercial fishing equipment is time consuming. The central supply unit itself is installed outside the sanitised area and supplies the site with high pressure via pipelines. This means that service or maintenance work can be carried out without entering the areas where fish processing takes place further reducing contamination risks.
Tip:
Some manufacturers also offer stationary pressure washers for a 60 hertz on-board power supply, a special voltage used by ships worldwide.
Cleaning and disinfection during fish processing on board following the HACCP
In terms of hygiene requirements, ships on which the fish is directly processed could be considered as floating production facilities. Ones with the task of producing hygienically impeccable food products, in this case fish, lobster, crabs and so on. The task is to place them in subsequent supply chain to feed the world’s population. Like in all food operations, cleaning and disinfection are of the highest importance because these procedures protect the health of the end consumer and ultimately the economic success of the fishing companies.
In order to produce hygienic food, work areas, storage, and cold storage rooms used for the production of food (and fish) must be kept clean according to the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) guideline.
Work precisely according to a cleaning schedule
It should be noted that cleaning and disinfection are two different processes. Cleaning is aimed at removing contaminative substances. This includes any kind of unwanted objects such as product residues, microorganisms, as well as detergent and disinfectant residues. In the food sector, the cleaning agents need to fulfil certain requirements. They must remove the dirt well and be compatible with the material surfaces. Additionally, they should also pose no risk to human health, since they come into contact with the surfaces on which the food is later processed. Since different areas and equipment have different cleaning intervals, it is good practices to have a cleaning schedule. Ideally, this plan lists the what (equipment, surfaces, floors), when (after use, daily, weekly), how (cleaning agents and dosage) and who (clear responsibilities) of the cleaning tasks. Completed work can then be precisely logged and documented in an easily traceable manner for check-ups.
Disinfection: Beware of disinfectant issues with protein, soap and cold temperatures
Once cleaning is complete, the disinfection process begins after the surface or object is dry. This involves chemical and physical processes to kill microorganisms in a way that is neither harmful to health nor affects the quality of the food. During this process it is also important to consider issues with disinfecting proteins, soaps, and at cold temperatures. For example, chemical disinfectants may have a reduced effect in the presence of materials containing proteins. This is because certain disinfectant agents react with the proteins of microorganisms, and also with those of food. In other words, they compete. Therefore, the concentration of the disinfectant should be varied, and acidic and alkaline cleaning agents should be used alternately. Surfactant residues, such as soap from detergents, can react with some disinfecting agents, rendering them ineffective. In the case of issues due to the disinfectant solutions being at too low a temperature have a negative effect on the disinfection process, because chemical and physical processes can slow down and so the efficacy of the disinfection decreases.