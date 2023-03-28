Cleaning in aquafarming
For proper hygiene in breeding tanks and basins as well as fattening and rearing tanks for fish, shrimp or lobster, cleaning and disinfection are very important. This not only protects the aquaculture, but also ensures the economic success of aquafarming companies. For cleanliness and efficiency, high-pressure cleaning particularly important.
Aquafarming and aquaculture – these terms stand for the controlled rearing of fish and crustaceans. The production of food, i.e. fish, crustaceans & co., is very significant. However, algae farming for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries is also a major branch of aquaculture.
The various facilities for hatching and breeding fish and crustaceans, differ in their tasks: in the hatchery, hatching and rearing takes place. They are then placed in recirculating aquaculture tanks, where they are kept for further fattening and growth. However, all facilities have one thing in common: cleaning and disinfection of the aquafarm is indispensable. The procedure must be adapted to the different facilities. This prevents the introduction of pathogens and protects the aquatic ecosystem, ultimately ensuring the economic success of the aquafarming companies.
Aquafarming: in the hatchery exceptional cleaning measures are needed
Hatching from egg to fingerling, is the most sensitive part of the breeding process. So this area of aquafarming, requires particularly careful, intensive cleaning. A consistent water quality and temperature is also critical, which is why most facilities in Europe are usually located indoors. In warmer areas, such as in Asia, hatchery facilities are outdoors, normally with a roof to shade the tanks, as intense sunlight can also contaminate the water. Whether indoors or outdoors on thing is sure, stationary high-pressure cleaning systems and mobile high-pressure units are the cleaning tools of choice when cleaning tanks, vessels, filter systems and pipes.
Aquafarming: short cleaning intervals for hatching tanks
Stationary hot or cold water, high-pressure systems can be operated by multiple users simultaneously. Individual configuration and a wide range of accessories allow the units to be tailored specifically to the user's needs. The cleaning intervals for the rearing tanks are very short, every few weeks and as the fattening tanks are relatively small, the overall cleaning effort is somewhat lower, as less dirt and debris can build up in the tanks due to the short occupancy time of the fish.
Tip - clean mobile equipment with a high-pressure cleaner:
Mobile equipment in the hatchery, such as shovels, brooms, buckets, or tubs can also be treated with a pressure washer and then disinfected as needed.
Hot water high-pressure cleaner
Hot water high-pressure cleaners operate with a water temperature of up to 155 °C. Thanks to the high temperatures, the addition of cleaning agents can be unnecessary. As the hot water not only dissolves deposits, but also significantly reduces bacteria.
Cold water high-pressure cleaner
However, if you are working with cold water high-pressure cleaners, it is recommended that you use an appropriate cleaning agent, depending on the type and degree of soiling.
Advantages of hot water high-pressure cleaners
Cleaning with hot water: High-pressure cleaners clean even better at a constant pressure. Alongside improved results and faster cleaning and drying times, hot water high-pressure cleaners also have a measurable germ-reducing effect. When the steam stage is used, even delicate surfaces can be gently cleaned with temperatures of up to 155 °C. Furthermore, the machines allow for a reduction in the working pressure, the time required and the volume of cleaning agent that is used. This means that cleaning with hot water offers a number of advantages and various possibilities for optimising the cleaning process.
Accessories for high pressure cleaning in the hatchery: bucket, cup foam lance, and pipe cleaning kit
The use of a foam cleaning system might be suitable in the hatchery. This additional equipment eases the cleaning process. The foam helps to visibly see which areas have already been cleaned. The foam also adheres to the surfaces for longer and can be applied using a cup foam lance, which is ideal for areas that are difficult to access. The foam is then rinsed off from top to bottom with clear water.
To clean the pipes, a pipe cleaning set with its own water-powered propulsion is recommended. The cleaning set directs the water jet in the pipe so that it cleans and simultaneously moves the hose forward, flushing out dirt to the rear. The hose and nozzle must be selected according to the internal diameter of the piping.
High-pressure cleaning with cold water or hot water? It depends on the type of soiling!
Sustainability and environmental protection are becoming increasingly important not just for individuals, but also for businesses. The use of a pressure washer instead of a water hose, saves the user up to 80 percent of water and energy, which helps to reduce their carbon footprint. There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a cold water or hot water device, such as the type of dirt to be removed.
A brief overview of the benefits of aquafarming equipment:
Pro cold water high-pressure cleaner
Lower acquisition costs
Pro hot water high-pressure cleaner
Shorter cleaning times
Pro cold water high-pressure cleaner
No energy costs for heating water
Pro hot water high-pressure cleaner
Germ reducing effect
Pro cold water high-pressure cleaner
Fewer components and a more compact design
Pro hot water high-pressure cleaner
Shorter drying time and protection of sensitive surfaces due to lower pressure
Pro cold water high-pressure cleaner
Inexpensive maintenance
Pro hot water high-pressure cleaner
Reduced use of cleaning agents
Pro cold water high-pressure cleaner
Reliable removal of dirt such as dust, soil, moss
Pro hot water high-pressure cleaner
Reliable removal of stubborn, dirt such as oil, grease, grime
Tip:
Since space is usually at a premium in hatcheries, a small wet and dry vacuum or scrubber dryer is recommended for cleaning floors. In addition, a steam cleaner can be used for shelving units.
Raising and fattening in recirculating aquaculture systems: cleaning efficiently with high pressure
Indoor recirculating systems, known as RAS (recirculating aquaculture systems), are used to grow and fatten fish and crustaceans previously hatched in hatching tanks. The design and cleaning tasks are quite similar: there are tanks, filtration systems, pipes, and mobile equipment such as transport boxes, feed buckets, and selection tubes.
Stationary high-pressure cleaners are predominantly used in rearing facilities, as there is usually more space available in RAS’s, allowing the convenience of a stationary unit to come into play. The models can be operated with cold or hot water and by several users at the same time. Thanks to their individual configuration and the wide range of accessories, the units are highly adaptable to the user's needs.
Another plus point of the stationary units: the equipment, such as spray guns, foam nozzles always remain in the same area. So there is no risk of contamination via dirty wheels or hoses, compared to mobile devices. This also saves time as the mobile equipment needs to be thoroughly cleaned. The central supply unit is usually installed outside the hygiene-sensitive area and supplies the site with high pressure via pipes. This also allows service or maintenance work to be carried out without entering the rooms where the rearing tanks are located.
Cleaning in aquafarming: cleaning floors with a sweeper, wet/dry vac or scrubber dryer
Small scrubber dryers or wet and dry vacuums are suitable for cleaning indoor floors, which are normally level in Europe and are often made of concrete or screed. In facilities on the American continent, the floors are often covered with gravel or crushed stone, and in Asia the floors may consist of compacted earth. The use of a sweeper is a convenient and efficient cleaning option for the outdoor area around the building.
Cleaning machine maintenance
Cleaning habitats in aquafarming: disinfection in hatcheries
Currently, no fatal diseases in the sense of epidemics exist in fish. Emerging diseases, such as sea lice in salmon, impede growth of the fish but aren’t fatal to the fish population. Greater mortality rates usually occur as a result of changes in the water, such as impurities or technical defects. In the case of crustaceans such as shrimp, there are known fatal epidemics, but the origin has not yet been researched in detail. In Europe and North America, thorough cleaning and so-called black-and-white concepts – i.e. strict spatial and visual separation of areas, help to prevent the introduction of germs into the hatchery. Employees have to also change shoes and clothes when moving from the office to the production area.
Aquafarming facilities should be disinfected regularly after cleaning. Disinfection is a chemical and physical process that kills microorganisms and brings their numbers to a level that isn’t harmful to health. The clean surfaces in the tanks and basins should give the fish a germ-free start in their new environment. Disinfection requires clean and dry surfaces. If the surfaces are still damp, the disinfectants are diluted and won’t be able to act properly. If applied to water such as a puddle, the disinfectants won’t work at all. There are only a few agents that allow wet-on-wet disinfection. After cleaning and disinfecting the tanks and basins, the equipment can be prepared to be refilled. Then the cycle from egg to fingerling with subsequent rearing and fattening under strict hygiene measures can start all over again.
Aquafarming excursus 1: mobile high pressure cleaners for outdoor recirculating systems
Recirculating aquaculture systems also exist outdoors and consist of ponds or basins, with controlled water flow. Unlike RAS from tanks, those from ponds or basins require a steady flow of water with a high volume of water. Mobile high-pressure cleaners are mainly used for cleaning in these facilities. Stationary high-pressure cleaners are usually not possible due to the local conditions. Depending on the cleaning requirements, additional equipment such as a surface cleaner, special lances and nozzles or foam lances is also recommended. The filtering devices are also cleaned with high-pressure equipment. Sweeping and vacuuming machines or scrubber dryers are also suitable, depending on the floor condition.
Aquafarming excursus 2: cleaning net enclosures in open water
They are typically firmly anchored to the bottom of the sea floor and consist of floating platforms and nets: net enclosures, are predominantly located in the sea, but can basically be installed in saltwater, freshwater, or brackish water. The net enclosures serve as a habitat for fish until they grow to size. The nets, regardless of whether they are made of plastic or metal, require regular cleaning due to various deposits including germs and bacteria. In the offshore sector, there are various ways to clean these large nets. They can be brought ashore or onto a platform and cleaned with mobile or stationary high-pressure cleaning systems, or they can be cleaned in large washing machines. In addition, cleaning solutions exist to clean the large nets on-site and underwater using rotating cleaning discs.