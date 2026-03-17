Outdoor Power Equipment

Battery Power for Professionals Switch from the leaf blower to the hedge trimmer or the mower – and simply take the battery with you. Any batteries in the 36 V class are suitable for all machines in the Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment range. This means you are always immediately ready to work. You achieve the best results for every job with the high performance and durability of our battery powered machines. And you work ergonomically and comfortably with low noise. This is Kärcher quality for the highest demands and your individual requirements. Precisely the right machines for all professional garden maintenance work.

0 Products
Kärcher Battery Power for Professionals
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India