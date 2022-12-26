Cleaning gutters yourself?

Whether it’s cleaning the gutters on a bungalow or tall house, you can do it yourself with a gutter and pipe cleaning set. Gutters and drains can be cleaned effortlessly and effectively. While it makes perfect sense to test different tools first, safety should always take priority.

With a well-thought-out solution, you can clean gutters in a professional way, without putting yourself in danger or having to hire an external company to do it and spend a lot of money. At the heart of the system is a cleaning sled that is placed in the gutter and connected to the gun of a pressure washer with the accompanying 20 m high-pressure hose. Two high-pressure nozzles are attached to the underside of the sled, which eject the water backwards. The pressure causes the sled to move forward and simultaneously flushes all dirt to the rear. You only need to climb the ladder once to place the sled into position and attach the hose guide to the gutter. After that, the pressure washer gun is operated from the ground.