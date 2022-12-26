Intermediate cleaning: Spot removal of stains

Stains on the sofa or car seats can be vexing – whether they are caused by chocolate, red wine, grease or dirt from outside. They usually require swift action, after all:

Fresh stains are easier to remove,

Old stains are harder to identify,

Stains can spread if they are left for too long.

For wet stains, it is generally important to act quickly and immediately soak up the stain with a clean, dry cloth. Never rub at the stain while doing so, otherwise the liquid will get deeper into the fibres and the fabric could be damaged.

90 % of all stains are soluble in water. You can quickly test this with a white cloth and lukewarm water. If the water starts to dissolve the stain, you can remove it from the fibre by making slight rotating movements with the cloth from top to bottom.

For stains that are not water-soluble, use a universal stain remover: Spray the stain remover onto a colour-fast cloth and dab the stain until it comes off. You can then rinse the area with a spray extraction cleaner to remove detergent residue from the textile fibres. It's also the case here that you should test it on an inconspicuous area to check its suitability.