It’s not just about looks

When the first rays of sunshine make an appearance at the beginning of the year, many motorcycle owners can hardly wait to finally get their vehicle back on the road. For the big occasion, it helps if the motorbike is properly spruced up and cleaned. Owners have to be careful, however, when cleaning their motorcycle because the electronics as well as the engine and the chain are very sensitive parts.

Washing a motorcycle is not just about making it look presentable, it is also a good opportunity to ensure that the two-wheeler is roadworthy. This includes checking the tyre pressure, tread depth and the thickness of the brake pads, for example. If the motorbike is stored in a garage or carport, it’s especially important to check the electronics and brake function.