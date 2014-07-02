Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610, 1l
Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Powerful and especially gentle multi-purpose cleaner
- For cleaning sensitive points on vehicles or motorcycles
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Quick-dry formula for streak-free drying without the need for manual polishing after cleaning
- Ultra Gloss Formula for a brilliant shine of the whole vehicle
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Vehicles