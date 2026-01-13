Pressure washer G 7.180
With no power outlet in sight, the petrol-powered G 7.180 pressure washer makes autonomous cleaning possible without the need for a power supply. Its excellent performance data is impressive, too.
Maximum flexibility – without any electricity. The G 7.180 makes it possible. Thanks to its powerful petrol engine, the pressure washer is not reliant on a power supply. The new spray lance takes your cleaning experience to the next level. Its sturdy frame and large wheels also make the G 7.180 suitable for use in challenging terrain. The optimised features as well as the new accessories have significantly improved the previous G range. The G 7.180 – ideal for terraces, driveways, trailers, trucks and much more.
Features and benefits
Foldable frameThe foldable frame makes the G 7.180 light and easy to store.
New accessoriesThe new and improved accessories ensure even more powerful and easy cleaning.
Removable detergent tankThe removable detergent tank makes filling up with detergent easy. The tank can be cleaned easily.
Extra-large wheels
- The extra-large wheels make it suitable for use in challenging terrain, too.
Automatic choke
- Simply start cleaning with the automatic choke.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|18 - 180 / 1,8 - 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|590
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power (hp)
|max. 4,7
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cm³)
|160
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36,5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|570 x 500 x 920
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
Application areas
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Boats
- Mobile homes
- (Yard) entrances, driveways