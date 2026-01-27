Pressure washer K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
The K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer for home and car offers an area performance of 60 m²/h with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel.
With its long-lasting, water-cooled motor, the K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer offers constant power for frequent cleaning tasks, while the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose provides great flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun has an LCD display with 3 pressure levels, including eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels. For fatigue-free use, the COMFORT!Hold function noticeably reduces the holding pressure, while the level adjustment on the trigger gun significantly improves ergonomics. The practical Quick Connect system enables effortless and time-saving connection of the high-pressure hose, and the versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 spray types that can be conveniently selected by simply turning the spray lance head. The practical 2-in-1 detergent concept also ensures optimum detergent application depending on the area of use. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the pressure can be conveniently set via a smartphone. The app also offers a helpful application consultant as well as practical tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
- No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Sustainable packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|465 x 354 x 750
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 30% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated carrying handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Application areas
- Terrace
- Fences
- Garden and stone walls
- Areas around the home and garden
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture