With its long-lasting, water-cooled motor, the K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer offers constant power for frequent cleaning tasks, while the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose provides great flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun has an LCD display with 3 pressure levels, including eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels. For fatigue-free use, the COMFORT!Hold function noticeably reduces the holding pressure, while the level adjustment on the trigger gun significantly improves ergonomics. The practical Quick Connect system enables effortless and time-saving connection of the high-pressure hose, and the versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 spray types that can be conveniently selected by simply turning the spray lance head. The practical 2-in-1 detergent concept also ensures optimum detergent application depending on the area of use. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the pressure can be conveniently set via a smartphone. The app also offers a helpful application consultant as well as practical tips and tricks.