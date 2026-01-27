Pressure washer K 7 Comfort Premium Connect

The K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer for home and car offers an area performance of 60 m²/h with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel.

With its long-lasting, water-cooled motor, the K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer offers constant power for frequent cleaning tasks, while the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose provides great flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun has an LCD display with 3 pressure levels, including eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels. For fatigue-free use, the COMFORT!Hold function noticeably reduces the holding pressure, while the level adjustment on the trigger gun significantly improves ergonomics. The practical Quick Connect system enables effortless and time-saving connection of the high-pressure hose, and the versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 spray types that can be conveniently selected by simply turning the spray lance head. The practical 2-in-1 detergent concept also ensures optimum detergent application depending on the area of use. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the pressure can be conveniently set via a smartphone. The app also offers a helpful application consultant as well as practical tips and tricks.

Features and benefits
4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
  • No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
  • The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
  • Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
  • The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
  • Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
  • The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
  • Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
  • Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
  • The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
  • The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
  • The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
  • The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
  • The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
  • Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. 
  • Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
  • Design with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾.
  • Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
  • Sustainable packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
Flow rate (l/h) max. 600
Area performance (m²/h) 60
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Connected load (kW) 3
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 19
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 25,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 465 x 354 x 750

¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 30% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).

Scope of supply

  • Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
  • Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated carrying handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
  • Wheels with soft component surface
  • Connection via Bluetooth
  • operation using app
  • smart services/features in the app
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Fences
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Cars
  • Mobile homes
  • Bicycles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
