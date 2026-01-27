The K 6 Comfort Premium pressure washer effortlessly removes stubborn dirt from around the house and car. The long-lasting, water-cooled motor guarantees consistently high performance, and the integrated hose reel with the PremiumFlex hose ensures maximum flexibility during use. The ergonomically designed G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, making even longer applications comfortable and fatigue-free. The proven Quick Connect system also makes it easy to connect and disconnect the high-pressure hose. With the versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance, the water stream can be adapted to any surface in no time at all by turning the spray lance head with 4 different spray patterns. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. For optimum support, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks.