Pressure washer K 5 Classic Home
The perfect "cleaner": The K5 Classic Home, including Home Kit with T5 surface cleaner and stone and façade cleaner, is easy to store and transport.
The K5 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use and for removing moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls and even SUVs, the pressure washer produces dazzling cleaning results with its powerful universal motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and façade cleaner (1 l) and T5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning on smooth surfaces. The device also has a trigger gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 metre long high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface in next to no time. The dirt blaster clears out even the most stubborn of dirt, and a water filter protects the pump against small dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade