The K5 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use and for removing moderate dirt around the home. From bicycles to stone walls and even SUVs, the pressure washer produces dazzling cleaning results with its powerful universal motor. The Home Kit with the 3-in-1 stone and façade cleaner (1 l) and T5 surface cleaner provides splash-free and highly effective cleaning on smooth surfaces. The device also has a trigger gun featuring the Quick Connect system and comes with an 8 metre long high-pressure hose. The VPS (Vario Power spray lance) allows the user to adjust the pressure to perfectly suit the surface in next to no time. The dirt blaster clears out even the most stubborn of dirt, and a water filter protects the pump against small dirt particles.