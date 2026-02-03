The K 4 Comfort Premium Home is a powerful and convenient pressure washer, ideal for removing moderate dirt around the house and car. Its long-lasting, water-cooled motor ensures constant performance, while the hose reel with PremiumFlex hose ensures flexibility. The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun reduces the holding pressure by up to 50 percent for fatigue-free working. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly. The innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be adjusted by turning the spray lance head. Includes Home Kit with T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for cleaning large areas. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stowed away compactly on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. Support is provided by the Kärcher Home & Garden app with application advisor and tips and tricks. The scope of delivery includes 1 litre of detergent.