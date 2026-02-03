Pressure washer K 4 Comfort Premium Home
The K 4 Comfort Premium Homepressure washer with an area performance of 30 m²/h, PremiumFlex hose, hose reel and water-cooled motor is ideal for home and car. Incl. Home Kit.
The K 4 Comfort Premium Home is a powerful and convenient pressure washer, ideal for removing moderate dirt around the house and car. Its long-lasting, water-cooled motor ensures constant performance, while the hose reel with PremiumFlex hose ensures flexibility. The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun reduces the holding pressure by up to 50 percent for fatigue-free working. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly. The innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be adjusted by turning the spray lance head. Includes Home Kit with T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for cleaning large areas. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stowed away compactly on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. Support is provided by the Kärcher Home & Garden app with application advisor and tips and tricks. The scope of delivery includes 1 litre of detergent.
Features and benefits
Clever device concept
- The device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier.
- Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold and Quick Connect
- COMFORT!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas.
- Quick Connect connection for easy connection of the high-pressure hose.
4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
- No need to change the lance for increased convenience.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Innovative cleaning agent solution offers maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 20% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure ( /bar/MPa)
|20 / max. 130 / 2 - 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels with soft component surface