Pressure washer K 7 Comfort Premium
The K 7 Comfort Premium pressure washer with an area performance of 60 m²/h, water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel is ideal for heavy soiling.
The K 7 Comfort Premium pressure washer is ideal for removing heavy soiling from the home and car. The water-cooled and therefore long-lasting motor is designed for frequent cleaning applications and guarantees reliable performance. While the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers convenience and great flexibility. In addition, the G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, which enables fatigue-free working, and thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and easily. The innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. In addition to the cable, the accessories can also be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. For the best possible support during use, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
- No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Sustainable packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|465 x 354 x 750
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated carrying handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Fences
- Garden and stone walls
- Areas around the home and garden
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture