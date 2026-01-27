The K 7 Comfort Premium pressure washer is ideal for removing heavy soiling from the home and car. The water-cooled and therefore long-lasting motor is designed for frequent cleaning applications and guarantees reliable performance. While the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers convenience and great flexibility. In addition, the G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, which enables fatigue-free working, and thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and easily. The innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. In addition to the cable, the accessories can also be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. For the best possible support during use, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks.