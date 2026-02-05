Say goodbye to unsightly dirt – with the K 3 Premium pressure washer. The 6-metre long high-pressure hose makes the pressure washer perfect for occasional use around the property and produces sparkling clean results on small garden areas and patios as well as garden furniture and cars. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and to ensure a long lifetime, the pump on the K 3 is protected by a water filter. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself.