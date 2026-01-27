Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium
The K 5 Comfort Premium pressure washer with an area performance of 40 m²/h, water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel removes moderate soiling.
The K 5 Comfort Premium pressure washer is ideal for removing moderate soiling from around the house and car. Fitted with a robust, water-cooled motor, the device delivers a consistently high cleaning performance. The integrated hose reel with the flexible PremiumFlex hose enables convenient handling and ensures maximum freedom of movement. The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure and thus ensures a fatigue-free cleaning experience. The practical Quick Connect system also allows the high-pressure hose to be connected and disconnected quickly. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns by turning the spray lance head, adapting to different cleaning tasks. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stored easily and compactly on the device. For optimum support, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Many cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance.
- No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 25% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade