The K 5 Comfort Premium pressure washer is ideal for removing moderate soiling from around the house and car. Fitted with a robust, water-cooled motor, the device delivers a consistently high cleaning performance. The integrated hose reel with the flexible PremiumFlex hose enables convenient handling and ensures maximum freedom of movement. The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure and thus ensures a fatigue-free cleaning experience. The practical Quick Connect system also allows the high-pressure hose to be connected and disconnected quickly. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns by turning the spray lance head, adapting to different cleaning tasks. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stored easily and compactly on the device. For optimum support, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks.