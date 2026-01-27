Pressure washer K 4 WCM Premium
Powerful cleaning: The K 4 WCM Premium with water-cooled motor is perfect for moderate dirt on terraces, garden furniture and vehicles. Includes hose reel.
The K 4 WCM Premium impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, which is characterised by a long lifetime. The pressure washer with 6-metre-long high-pressure hose was built for occasional use and moderate dirt. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster, terraces, garden furniture and vehicles can be cleaned as required. The water pressure can be precisely adjusted to the specific object to be cleaned simply by turning the VPS. Moreover, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. Thanks to the integrated hose reel, the storage of the high-pressure hose is simple, and all other accessories can also be stored directly at the device. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose reel for practical handlingNeat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible. Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 389 x 901
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles