Pressure washer K 4 Classic Home
Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Classic Home pressure washer, incl. telescopic handle, for regular use on moderate dirt, plus Home Kit.
This device can fit anywhere: whether in the car boot or in a cupboard, the K 4 Classic Home pressure washer can be stowed effortlessly anywhere and transported easily thanks to its compact dimensions. Yet it still offers the full performance of a pressure washer. The Home Kit includes the T 5 surface cleaner for efficient and splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces around the home, as well as the Stone and Façade Cleaner (1.0 l). Plus, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures the pulling height is always comfortable. Other equipment details include the Quick Connect trigger gun, a six-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. What's more, the K 4 Classic Home, with an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular cleaning of moderate levels of dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1800
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars