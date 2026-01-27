Pressure washer K 2 Premium Power Control Home
K 2 Premium Power Control pressure washer with detergent tank for light dirt and Home Kit. Includes a practical application consultant with cleaning tips via app.
The Kärcher K 2 Premium Power Control pressure washer achieves even better cleaning results with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The K 2 Power Control with Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is also equipped with a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a removable detergent tank for clean filling, as well as practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord. The K 2 Premium Power Control is perfect for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 7 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter