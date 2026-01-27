Pressure washer K 2 Premium Power Control Home

K 2 Premium Power Control pressure washer with detergent tank for light dirt and Home Kit. Includes a practical application consultant with cleaning tips via app. 

The Kärcher K 2 Premium Power Control pressure washer achieves even better cleaning results with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The K 2 Power Control with Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is also equipped with a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a removable detergent tank for clean filling, as well as practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord. The K 2 Premium Power Control is perfect for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Premium Power Control Home: Home & Garden app
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Pressure washer K 2 Premium Power Control Home: Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Pressure washer K 2 Premium Power Control Home: Height-adjustable telescopic handle
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
  • Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
  • The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
  • Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 246 x 280 x 586

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Click Vario Power spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 7 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Tank
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
