The Kärcher K 2 Premium Power Control pressure washer achieves even better cleaning results with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The K 2 Power Control with Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is also equipped with a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a removable detergent tank for clean filling, as well as practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord. The K 2 Premium Power Control is perfect for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.