The K 4 Comfort Premium is a powerful and convenient pressure washer, ideal for removing moderate dirt around the house and car. Its long-lasting, water-cooled motor ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose ensures maximum flexibility. In addition, the G 180 50 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun reduces the holding pressure by up to 50 percent, which enables fatigue-free working, and thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and easily. The innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stored easily and compactly on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. For optimum support, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks. The scope of delivery includes 1 litre of detergent.