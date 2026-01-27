Pressure washer K 4 Comfort Premium
The K 4 Comfort Premium pressure washer with an area performance of 30 m²/h, PremiumFlex hose, hose reel and water-cooled motor, is ideal for home and car.
The K 4 Comfort Premium is a powerful and convenient pressure washer, ideal for removing moderate dirt around the house and car. Its long-lasting, water-cooled motor ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose ensures maximum flexibility. In addition, the G 180 50 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun reduces the holding pressure by up to 50 percent, which enables fatigue-free working, and thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and easily. The innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be stored easily and compactly on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. For optimum support, the Kärcher Home & Garden app offers an integrated application consultant as well as useful tips and tricks. The scope of delivery includes 1 litre of detergent.
Features and benefits
Clever device conceptThe device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier. Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold and Quick ConnectCOMFORT!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas. Quick Connect connection for easy connection of the high-pressure hose.
4-in-1 Multi JetMany cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance. No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Innovative detergent concept provides maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 20% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure ( /bar/MPa)
|20 / max. 130 / 2 - 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels with soft component surface
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars