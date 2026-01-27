Pressure washer K 4 WCM Premium Home

The K 4 WCM Premium Home with water-cooled motor is perfect for moderate dirt on patios, garden furniture and vehicles. Incl. hose reel and Home Kit.

The K 4 WCM Premium Home impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, which is characterised by a long lifetime. The pressure washer with 6-metre-long high-pressure hose was built for occasional use and moderate dirt. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster, patios, garden furniture and vehicles can be cleaned as required. The water pressure can be precisely adjusted to the specific object to be cleaned simply by turning the VPS. Moreover, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet ensures successful cleaning without compromise even on stubborn dirt. The Home Kit includes the T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of the Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can be stored on the device itself. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 4 WCM Premium Home: Outstanding performance
Outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Pressure washer K 4 WCM Premium Home: Hose reel for practical handling
Hose reel for practical handling
Neat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible. Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 4 WCM Premium Home: Integrated detergent suction hose
Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow rate (l/h) max. 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,8
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 369 x 389 x 901

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Outside steps
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
