Pressure washer K 6 Comfort Premium Home
The K 6 Comfort Premium Home pressure washer with an area performance of 50 m²/h, PremiumFlex hose, hose reel and water-cooled motor for heavy dirt. Incl. Home Kit.
The K 6 Comfort Premium Home pressure washer effortlessly removes stubborn dirt from around the home and car. Includes Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large areas. The long-lasting, water-cooled motor guarantees consistently high performance, and the integrated hose reel with the PremiumFlex hose ensures maximum flexibility during use. The ergonomically designed G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold™ trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, making even longer applications fatigue-free. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected and disconnected quickly. Thanks to the 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance, the water stream can be adjusted to any surface by rotating it to select one of four spray patterns. What’s more, the 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. Support is provided by the Kärcher Home & Garden app with application consultant and useful tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
Clever device conceptThe device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier. Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold™ and Quick ConnectCOMFORT!Hold™ noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas. Quick Connect connection for easy connection of the high-pressure hose.
4-in-1 Multi JetMany cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance. No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 25% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 160 / 2 - 16
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 510
|Area performance (m²/h)
|50
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Fences
- Garden and stone walls
- Areas around the home and garden
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture