The K 6 Comfort Premium Home pressure washer effortlessly removes stubborn dirt from around the home and car. Includes Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large areas. The long-lasting, water-cooled motor guarantees consistently high performance, and the integrated hose reel with the PremiumFlex hose ensures maximum flexibility during use. The ergonomically designed G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold™ trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, making even longer applications fatigue-free. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected and disconnected quickly. Thanks to the 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance, the water stream can be adjusted to any surface by rotating it to select one of four spray patterns. What’s more, the 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. Cables and accessories can be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. Support is provided by the Kärcher Home & Garden app with application consultant and useful tips and tricks.