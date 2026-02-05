Pressure washer K 4 Premium
The K 4 Premium with convenient hose reel is the ideal cleaning aid for tackling moderate dirt on cars, as well as paths and other surfaces around the property.
The K 4 Premium pressure washer is ideal for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the property. Features include a trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against small dirt particles. The pressure can be conveniently adjusted simply by turning the VPS itself – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet ensures thorough cleaning results even on stubborn dirt. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other supplied accessories can simply be stored on the device itself.
Features and benefits
Hose reel for practical handlingNeat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1800
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 346 x 849
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter