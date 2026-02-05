Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home

With support from the application consultant in the app – the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning items such as bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, including Home Kit.

The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible more thorough cleaning results with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service Portal. The K 2 Power Control Home including Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, a high-pressure gun and cord, as well as a five-metre hose.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Home & Garden app
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home: Height-adjustable telescopic handle
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
  • For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
  • Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents. 
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1,4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 246 x 280 x 586

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 135 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 5 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents