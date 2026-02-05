The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible more thorough cleaning results with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service Portal. The K 2 Power Control Home including Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, a high-pressure gun and cord, as well as a five-metre hose.