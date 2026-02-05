Pressure washer K 3 Classic Car & Home

Ultra-compact, easy to carry and easy to store: the K 3 Classic Car & Home for lighter soiling around the property. Car Cleaning Kit and Home Kit included.

Despite its compact size, the K 3 Classic Car & Home offers the full power of a pressure washer. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of the Patio & Deck detergent. The extra Car Cleaning Kit enables particularly effective vehicle cleaning and includes a wash brush to remove the grey film and a foam jet that delivers highly adhesive foam, and offers maximum dirt-dissolving power, as well as 500 ml of Car Shampoo. Its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, vario power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and gardening tools, bicycles and around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 3 Classic Car & Home: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 3 Classic Car & Home: Telescopic handle
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Pressure washer K 3 Classic Car & Home: Detergent use
Detergent use
Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow rate (l/h) 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1,6
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 264 x 256 x 450

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
Accessories
