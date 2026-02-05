Pressure washer K 3 Classic Car & Home
Ultra-compact, easy to carry and easy to store: the K 3 Classic Car & Home for lighter soiling around the property. Car Cleaning Kit and Home Kit included.
Despite its compact size, the K 3 Classic Car & Home offers the full power of a pressure washer. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of the Patio & Deck detergent. The extra Car Cleaning Kit enables particularly effective vehicle cleaning and includes a wash brush to remove the grey film and a foam jet that delivers highly adhesive foam, and offers maximum dirt-dissolving power, as well as 500 ml of Car Shampoo. Its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, vario power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and gardening tools, bicycles and around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters