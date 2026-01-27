Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home

The K 5 WCM Premium Home pressure washer with water-cooled motor and hose reel is perfect for tackling dirt on paths, patios and vehicles. Incl. Home Kit.

Powerful performance meets long lifetime: the K 5 WCM Premium Home with its powerful, water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, patios and vehicles can be cleaned when required with the spray lances. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Home Kit includes the T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of the Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. Other superb features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet, the integrated hose reel for practical storage directly at the device, as well as a built-in water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home: Outstanding performance
Outstanding performance
The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home: Hose reel for practical handling
Hose reel for practical handling
Neat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible. Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home: Integrated detergent suction hose
Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2,1
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 13
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 369 x 389 x 901

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home
Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium Home
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Outside steps
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
Accessories
Cleaning agents