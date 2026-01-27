Powerful performance meets long lifetime: The K 5 WCM Premium with its powerful, water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, terraces and vehicles can be cleaned when required with the spray lances. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted, surface-friendly cleaning. Other superb features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet, the integrated hose reel for practical storage directly at the device, as well as a built-in water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.