With the K 3 Home pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and cars. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of the "Patio & Deck" detergent. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 Home pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed.