Pressure washer K 3 Home

You can always count on the K 3 Home pressure washer: It is well suited to light dirt on smaller garden surfaces and patios, garden furniture, cars, etc. Includes Home Kit.

With the K 3 Home pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. Thanks to its 6-metre long high-pressure hose, the washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and cars. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of the "Patio & Deck" detergent. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The dirt blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 Home pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 3 Home: Integrated detergent suction hose
Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Pressure washer K 3 Home: Tidy storage
Tidy storage
Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 3 Home: Large wheels
Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,6
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 242 x 285 x 805

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Terrace
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
