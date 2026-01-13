Pressure washer K 2 Power Control
Your application consultant via the app – the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.
Become a cleaning expert with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. In combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer, you can achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant to assist the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The pressure washer is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord, as well as a 5 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 5 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Small cars