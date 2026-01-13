Become a cleaning expert with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. In combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer, you can achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant to assist the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The pressure washer is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord, as well as a 5 metre hose.