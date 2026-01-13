Pressure washer K 2 Power Control

Your application consultant via the app – the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture, for example.

Become a cleaning expert with the Kärcher Home & Garden app. In combination with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer, you can achieve top cleaning results. The app contains the helpful application consultant to assist the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The pressure washer is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with a Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cord, as well as a 5 metre hose.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control: Home & Garden app
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control: Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect
Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control: Height-adjustable telescopic handle
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
  • For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
  • Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents. 
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 246 x 280 x 586

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Click Vario Power spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 5 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Power Control
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents