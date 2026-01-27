Pressure washer K 7 WCM Premium Home
The K 7 WCM Premium Home pressure washer with water-cooled motor removes dirt on patios and vehicles effectively and powerfully. Incl. hose reel and Home Kit.
Powerful cleaning that will impress you! The K 7 WCM Premium Home is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden tools and larger vehicles. The Home Kit includes the T 7 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. In order to clean the surfaces particularly effectively and gently, the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple turn. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself. Other features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet which ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. In addition, all accessories can be stored directly on the device.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose reel for practical handlingNeat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible. Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Large wheels
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 394 x 946
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 7 Surface Cleaner, Stone and Façade Cleaner, 3-in-1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden and stone walls
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles