Powerful cleaning that will impress you! The K 7 WCM Premium Home is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden tools and larger vehicles. The Home Kit includes the T 7 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner 3-in-1. In order to clean the surfaces particularly effectively and gently, the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple turn. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself. Other features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet which ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. In addition, all accessories can be stored directly on the device.