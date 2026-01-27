Powerful cleaning that will impress you. The K 7 WCM Premium is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden tools and larger cars. The vario power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning of surfaces. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself. Other features include the dirt blaster with rotating spot jet, which ensures excellent cleaning results without compromise – even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. All accessories included can also be stored on the device itself.