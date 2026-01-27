Pressure washer K 7 WCM Premium
Unrivalled performance: the K 7 WCM Premium pressure washer with water-cooled motor and hose reel clears dirt from paths, patios or cars effectively and quickly.
Powerful cleaning that will impress you. The K 7 WCM Premium is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden tools and larger cars. The vario power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning of surfaces. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself. Other features include the dirt blaster with rotating spot jet, which ensures excellent cleaning results without compromise – even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. All accessories included can also be stored on the device itself.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
On-board accessory storage
- Neat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible.
- The hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
Integrated detergent suction hose
- Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Large wheels
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 394 x 946
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles