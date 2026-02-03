With its long-lasting, water-cooled motor, the K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer offers constant power for frequent cleaning tasks, while the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose provides great flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun has an LCD display with 3 pressure levels, including eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels. For fatigue-free use, the COMFORT!Hold™ function noticeably reduces the holding pressure, while the level adjustment on the trigger gun significantly improves ergonomics. Includes Home Kit with T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for cleaning large areas. The Quick Connect system enables effortless connection of the high-pressure hose, and the 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 spray types that can be conveniently selected by simply turning the spray lance head. The 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept also ensures optimum detergent application depending on usage. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the pressure can be conveniently set via a smartphone. The app also offers an application consultant as well as tips and tricks.