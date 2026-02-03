Pressure washer K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
The K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home pressure washer for home and car offers an area performance of 60 m²/h with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel. Incl. Home Kit.
With its long-lasting, water-cooled motor, the K 7 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer offers constant power for frequent cleaning tasks, while the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose provides great flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun has an LCD display with 3 pressure levels, including eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels. For fatigue-free use, the COMFORT!Hold™ function noticeably reduces the holding pressure, while the level adjustment on the trigger gun significantly improves ergonomics. Includes Home Kit with T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner for cleaning large areas. The Quick Connect system enables effortless connection of the high-pressure hose, and the 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 spray types that can be conveniently selected by simply turning the spray lance head. The 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept also ensures optimum detergent application depending on usage. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the pressure can be conveniently set via a smartphone. The app also offers an application consultant as well as tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
Clever device conceptThe device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier. Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold™ and Quick ConnectTrigger gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure regulation or cleaning agent dosing. Includes eco!Mode for ³⁾ reduced water and power consumption. The 180° level adjustment of the trigger gun enables ergonomic cleaning and more flexibility during application. Quick Connect connection for easy connection of the high-pressure hose.
4-in-1 Multi JetMany cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance. No need to change the lance for increased convenience. Simply turn the spray lance head to change the spray pattern.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Innovative detergent concept provides maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Sustainable packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 600
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|28,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|465 x 354 x 750
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 30% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 7 Surface Cleaner, Stone and Façade Cleaner, 3-in-1, 1 l
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Holding pressure reduction on the trigger gun
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated carrying handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Fences
- Garden and stone walls
- Areas around the home and garden
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture