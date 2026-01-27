Pressure washer K 4 Power Control Flex Home
The K 4 Power Control Flex with PremiumFlex hose and G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun is suitable for moderate dirt on patios, garden furniture and cars. Incl. Home Kit.
The K 4 Power Control Flex Home pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy. The application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device, plus the trigger gun and a parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and comes with T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseThe flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
- Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars