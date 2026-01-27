The K 4 Power Control Flex Home pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy. The application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device, plus the trigger gun and a parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and comes with T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner.