Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: The K 2 Premium Home pressure washer including Home Kit with T 1 surface cleaner and the 500 ml "Patio & Deck" detergent is the ideal solution for splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces. The K 2 Premium Home with single spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet is the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The flat jet of the single spray lance supplied and the rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided remove even stubborn dirt. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 Premium Home pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the four-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium Home itself.