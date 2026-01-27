Compact design that delivers impressive (cleaning) power: the K 2 Classic Home is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device is convenient to store virtually anywhere and takes up very little space. Plus, the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. The Home Kit includes the T 1 surface cleaner for efficient splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home, plus the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml). Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, Single Spray Lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter, the K 2 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.