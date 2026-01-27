Pressure washer K 2 Classic Home
Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: the K 2 Classic Home pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home. Home Kit included.
Compact design that delivers impressive (cleaning) power: the K 2 Classic Home is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device is convenient to store virtually anywhere and takes up very little space. Plus, the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. The Home Kit includes the T 1 surface cleaner for efficient splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home, plus the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml). Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, Single Spray Lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter, the K 2 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Sits comfortably in the handThe device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Easy ConnectThe high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|178 x 219 x 415
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Small cars