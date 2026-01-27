Pressure washer K 2 Classic Home

Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: the K 2 Classic Home pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home. Home Kit included.

Compact design that delivers impressive (cleaning) power: the K 2 Classic Home is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device is convenient to store virtually anywhere and takes up very little space. Plus, the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. The Home Kit includes the T 1 surface cleaner for efficient splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home, plus the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml). Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, Single Spray Lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter, the K 2 Classic Home is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Classic Home: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic Home: Sits comfortably in the hand
Sits comfortably in the hand
The device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic Home: Easy Connect
Easy Connect
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 178 x 219 x 415

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Small cars
Accessories
