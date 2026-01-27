The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer comes with a water-cooled, long-lasting motor that ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers maximum flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free and comfortable working. The trigger gun’s LCD display offers 3 pressure levels, with eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels to adapt to different cleaning tasks. The level adjustment on the trigger gun also ensures improved ergonomics during application. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and effortlessly, and the innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. The pressure can be adjusted on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, which also offers an integrated application consultant as well as tips and tricks.