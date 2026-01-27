Pressure washer K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer with water-cooled motor, PremiumFlex hose and hose reel offers an area performance of 40 m²/h and is ideal for home and car.
The K 5 Comfort Premium Connect pressure washer comes with a water-cooled, long-lasting motor that ensures constant performance, while the convenient hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers maximum flexibility. The G 180 Q Comfort Connect trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free and comfortable working. The trigger gun’s LCD display offers 3 pressure levels, with eco!Mode and 2 detergent levels to adapt to different cleaning tasks. The level adjustment on the trigger gun also ensures improved ergonomics during application. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and effortlessly, and the innovative 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently adjusted by turning the spray lance head. What’s more, the 2-in-1 detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. The pressure can be adjusted on your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, which also offers an integrated application consultant as well as tips and tricks.
Features and benefits
Clever device conceptThe device design has organised cable and hose inlets and outlets. This ensures freedom of movement and working space and generally makes handling the cables and hoses easier. Correctly aligning the devices with hose and cable connections towards the power and water source makes cleaning much more convenient.
Comfort trigger gun with COMFORT!Hold and Quick ConnectTrigger gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure regulation or cleaning agent dosing. Includes eco!Mode for ³⁾ reduced water and power consumption. COMFORT!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas. The 180° level adjustment of the trigger gun enables ergonomic cleaning and more flexibility during application.
4-in-1 Multi JetMany cleaning options thanks to 4 different nozzles in one spray lance. No need to change the lance for increased convenience.
2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Innovative detergent concept provides maximum flexibility and optimum dosing for every cleaning task.
- The detergent can be dispensed via the device and the Multi Jet nozzle or, for more foam, via the foam jet including detergent dosing.
- Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Ergonomic transport
- The telescopic handle with latching mechanism enables easy, comfortable and ergonomic transport.
- The wheels with soft component structure allow the device to be moved easily and effortlessly.
- The carrying handle allows the device to be lifted easily and ergonomically.
Home & Garden app
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Sustainability features
- Design with 25% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Up to 80% less water consumption compared to a conventional garden hose.²⁾
- Packaging made from at least 80% recycled paper.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|417 x 346 x 668
¹⁾ Product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories. / ²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location. / ³⁾ In the eco!Mode setting/level, the water consumption is reduced by 25% and the energy consumption by 35% compared to the highest setting (3rd level).
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Connect
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept
- Detergent regulation in foam nozzle application
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
- Wheels with soft component surface
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls