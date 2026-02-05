Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe WCM
The K 3 Deluxe with water-cooled motor for occasional use with medium dirt, e.g. on cars, garden fences or bicycles.
Comfortable, powerful, durable: featuring an innovative, water-cooled asynchronous motor (induction motor), the K 3 Deluxe offers excellent manoeuvrability, perfect for cleaning moderately dirty cars or medium-sized areas around the property. The water pressure can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion on the Vario Power lance. Depending on the cleaning task and degree of soiling. The separate Dirt Blaster with its rotating spot jet is ideal for stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Water-cooled asynchronous motor
Quick Connect System
Dirt Blaster
Integrated detergent tank
Telescopic handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|394 x 289 x 542
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Cars
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture