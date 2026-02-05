Comfortable, powerful, durable: featuring an innovative, water-cooled asynchronous motor (induction motor), the K 3 Deluxe offers excellent manoeuvrability, perfect for cleaning moderately dirty cars or medium-sized areas around the property. The water pressure can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion on the Vario Power lance. Depending on the cleaning task and degree of soiling. The separate Dirt Blaster with its rotating spot jet is ideal for stubborn dirt.