The K 7 Comfort Premium Home pressure washer is ideal for removing heavy soiling from the home and car. The water-cooled and therefore long-lasting motor is designed for frequent cleaning applications and guarantees reliable performance. While the integrated hose reel with PremiumFlex hose offers convenience and great flexibility. The G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold™ trigger gun noticeably reduces the holding pressure, enabling fatigue-free working. Thanks to the Quick Connect system, the high-pressure hose can be connected quickly and easily. The innovative 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance combines 4 different spray patterns that can be conveniently set by turning the spray lance head. Includes the Home Kit with T 7 surface cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner. What’s more, the 2Way!Wash™ detergent concept offers added convenience and perfect detergent application to suit the task in hand. In addition to the cable, the accessories can also be easily stowed away on the device, and the telescopic handle and wheels with a soft component surface make it easy to transport. Support is provided by the Kärcher Home & Garden app with application consultant and useful tips and tricks.