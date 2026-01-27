The K 5 pressure washer is the ideal tool for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the garden. Its equipment includes a trigger gun, an 8-metre-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing the most stubborn dirt and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet ensures excellent cleaning results, even on stubborn dirt. All accessories can be stored on the device itself with ease.